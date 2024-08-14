Azerbaijan increases state-sponsored study abroad for youth

The number of students flying the coop annually has ramped up during the implementation of the State Program for 2022-2028, which provides youth with a top-notch education at prestigious higher education institutions abroad, Azernews reports.

This matter is reflected in the amendment to the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "On the approval of the state program for 2022-2026 on educating youth at prestigious higher education institutions abroad".

The decree states that up to 2,000 Azerbaijani people, or 500 per year, will be able to attend prominent foreign universities for bachelor's and master's degrees during the State Program's implementation period.

Previously, this number was 400 individuals.