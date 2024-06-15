ADA University celebrates graduation day for students

Nazrin Abdul

The graduation ceremony at ADA University on June 13th marked a significant milestone in the academic journey of 700 graduates. Among the attendees were proud parents, esteemed faculty members, and representatives from partner institutions and companies, all joining in celebration of the graduates' achievements, Azernews reports.

The event commenced with a symbolic flag procession, embodying the diverse and inclusive ethos of ADA University. Foreign students proudly carried their national flags onto the stage, followed by the rendition of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Javid Shahmammadli and Konul Azizli, both graduates of ADA University, warmly welcomed guests as hosts of the ceremony. They reminisced about their enriching experiences at ADA, fondly recalling the dynamic "ADA life" and the enduring values instilled through their education.

The Vice-Rector of Academic Affairs, Elkin Nurmammadov, took the stage to highlight the academic accomplishments of the students and the university. He underscored the significance of the academic year, citing international accreditation for ADA's business programs and the inaugural graduation of students from various specialised fields.

"This academic year, 2023-24, has been particularly significant for ADA University. Specifically, ADA University's business programs have obtained international "ACBSP" accreditation," he emphasised.

"This year also marks the graduation of our first ADA School graduates from ADA University. Additionally, ADA is sending off its first graduating class in Electrical and Power Engineering, a dual master's program offered in partnership with George Washington University. Furthermore, this year sees the launch of the first graduating class of programs in "Educational Management" and "Organisation and Methodology of Education and Teaching" offered in the Azerbaijani language at the Kazakh Centre of ADA University," he added.

As a special guest, Mukhtar Babayev, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and President-designate of COP29, addressed the graduates, emphasising the importance of environmental stewardship and sustainability.

Mukhtar Babayev addressed the graduates: "As we prepare to host COP29, we are not only facilitating important negotiations but also demonstrating our commitment to climate leadership. This means ensuring that the actions we take today will benefit future generations. Alumni are an integral part of this legacy."

The Minister urged the students to utilise the knowledge and skills acquired at ADA University to champion a green world, promote sustainability, participate in initiatives that reduce our carbon footprint, and inspire others to join you in this important mission.

In his address, Rector of ADA University, Ambassador Hafiz Pashayev, urged graduates to leverage their education to contribute meaningfully to society and uphold the esteemed reputation of ADA University. He emphasised the significance of lifelong learning and encouraged graduates to be ambassadors of positive change.

In this significant period coinciding with 'Alumnus Day' - as Azerbaijan hosts the prestigious event of COP29 -Rector Hafiz Pashayev addressed the young graduates, urging them to elevate our nation's name, fortify our triumphs with their contributions, and uphold the title of 'ADA University graduate' with pride. He advised them to adhere to the values they have acquired here.

During the ceremony, ADA University master's degree graduate Leyla Hasanova also spoke, urging young people to apply their education to addressing climate issues.

Following the speeches, diplomas were conferred, and an artistic program ensued, accompanied by classical and contemporary music. The graduates, filled with pride and camaraderie, commemorated the occasion with joyful congratulations and captured memories in photographs.

This academic year saw the graduation of 453 students with bachelor's degrees and 202 with master's degrees. Among them, 632 were local students, and 23 hailed from various countries worldwide, including Belarus, Georgia, Indonesia, Iran, and Ukraine, among others.