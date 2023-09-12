Ombudswoman issues statement in connection with mine explosion of Azerbaijani army's serviceman

Rena Murshud

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudswoman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, issued a statement regarding the injury of a soldier of the Azerbaijani army, Khayam Eminov, on September 10 in a mine explosion in the Agdam region, Azernews reports.

According to the Ombudsman, the mine was planted by a sabotage group of illegal Armenian armed groups.

“Despite numerous demands, the Armenian side still refuses to hand over accurate maps of minefields to Azerbaijan,” Sabina Aliyeva.

She emphasized that the international community and influential international organizations do not put adequate pressure on Armenia in this matter.

“As a result, the Armenian side continues to commit similar provocations, which leads to numerous casualties or injuries,” Sabina Aliyeva said.