Azerbaijan discusses with ICIEC prospects for cooperation

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has met with a delegation led by Oussama Abdel Rahman Kaissi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), Azernews reports.

The sides discussed the financing of ICT and transport projects implemented in Azerbaijan, as well as the prospects for cooperation between ICIEC and the government of Azerbaijan.

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group.