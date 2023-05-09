Baku Higher Oil School and Igdir University organized conference mark 100th anniversary of National Leader

A conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held at Turkey's Igdir University under the co-organization of SOCAR's Baku Higher Oil School (HOS).

According to the report from the school, BHO Rector Elmar Gasimov, Igdir University Rector Mehmet Hakk? Alma, academic staff and students attended the conference, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

Speaking at the conference, Rector Elmar Gasimov spoke about the "Umid" bridge located on the Azerbaijan-Turkiye border, on the Araz river, and the outstanding services of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in opening the bridge. The rector called this bridge, which was put into use in 1992, "the bridge of the heart": "We came from Nakhchivan to Igdir by land, we crossed the bridge, that is, the "Umid" bridge. That bridge was built in 1992 on the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and connected Azerbaijan with brother Turkey."

Mehmet Hakk? Alma, rector of I?d?r University, in his speech thanked Azerbaijan for the assistance provided during the earthquake in Turkiye and touched on Azerbaijan-Turkiye brotherly relations. The Rector called the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkiye and the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev a historical and significant year.

The conference ended with the signing of a document on joint cooperation between Baku Higher Oil School and Igdir University.