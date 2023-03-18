Paramilitary cross competition held in Azerbaijani Land Forces

By Azernews

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2023, the paramilitary cross competition was held among the military units and formations of the Land Forces, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Ministry said that 24 servicemen competed in eight teams for first place. In the competition, which took place in the conditions of a tense struggle, military personnel tested their abilities in shooting, grenade launching, and 3-kilometer cross races.

According to the results of the competition, "Hadrut", "Barda" and "Kalbajar" teams respectively took the first, second, and third places.

In the end, the winners were awarded diplomas, cups, and medals.

It is of note that the winners will compete in the cross championship to be held in April of this year in the Azerbaijan Army.