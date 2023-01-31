Azerbaijan registers 35 new COVID-19 cases, 54 recoveries

Azerbaijan registered 35 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Azernews reports, citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on January 31.

Some 54 patients have recovered and no patients have died in the reporting period.

So far, 827,944 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country.

Some 817,654 patients have recovered, and 10,085 people have died. Currently, 205 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Around 2,256 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,487,550 tests have been conducted, so far.

A total of 444 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country.

Some 150 citizens received the first vaccine dose, 121 citizens were injected with the second dose, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 144 citizens.

At the same time, 29 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

So far, some 13,942,575 COVID-19 vaccines have been injected in Azerbaijan.

Around 5,402,318 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,877,031 people – the second dose, 3,397,964 people – the third dose, and the next dose.

Moreover, 265,262 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.