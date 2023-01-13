Azerbaijan confirms 80 more COVID-19 cases, 66 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 80 new COVID-19 cases, 66 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 827,135 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 816,528 of them have recovered, and 10,037 people have died. Currently, 570 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,024 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,451,931 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 351 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 203 citizens, the second dose – 30 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 90 citizens. As many as 28 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,936,461 vaccine doses were administered, 5,399,389 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,876,074 people – the second dose, 3,396,129 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,869 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.