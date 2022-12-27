Azerbaijan names date of issuing tickets to Shusha, Aghdam and Fuzuli

By Trend

Tickets for January for regular bus services organized by the State Agency for Automobile Roads under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport to the cities of Shusha, Aghdam, and Fuzuli will go on sale at 16:00 on December 28, 2022, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Tickets for these routes will be sold through the www.yolumuzqarabaga.az online portal.

In order to buy tickets, citizens must fill out the form, entering the data on their identity cards. Each ticket can only be used by a citizen who is identified by an identity card.

The regular bus services to Shusha and Aghdam have been operating since January 24. Regular bus service to Fuzuli was launched on June 25.