Azerbaijan confirms 33 more COVID-19 cases, 42 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 33 new COVID-19 cases, 42 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823,721 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,570 of them have recovered, and 9,963 people have died. Currently, 188 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,390 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,344,397 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 424 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 13.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 196 citizens, the second dose – 103 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 190 citizens. As many as 35 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13 915 808 vaccine doses were administered, 5 391 163 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4 872 443 people – the second dose, 3 388 791 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263 411 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.