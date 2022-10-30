Azerbaijani parliament to discuss draft law on public-private partnership

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) will discuss a proposed draft law "On public-private partnership" in its forthcoming plenary session, Azernews reports, citing the parliament.

The proposed bill was initially discussed at a meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, attended by Committee Chairman Tahir Mirkishili, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijani Bank Association President Zakir Nuriyev, as well as the other members of parliament.

The new draft law, in line with paragraphs 11, 12, and 13 of part I of Article 94 of the Azerbaijani Constitution, envisages the organizational, legal, and economic foundations for carrying out activities in the public-private partnership sector.

Following the discussions, the bill was recommended to the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament in the first reading.