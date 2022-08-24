Baku's Chambarakand park offers perfect summer relaxation

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The City of Winds is full of places for planning perfect summer relaxation.

Chambarakand park in Baku is a perfect spot for lounging about in the sun and enjoying various activities such as walking, picnics, cycling, and much more.

The admirers of wonderful city views and recreational facilities will definitely like this park.

It is also worth mentioning a few interesting facts about the history of the park.

The Encyclopedic Dictionary of Azerbaijani Toponyms says that the word "chambarak" means circle while the word "kand" means village in Azerbaijani, Azernews reports citing 1News.az.

In fact, there was a settlement of the same name on the territory of the park.

In the 1930s, Chambarakand quarter was completely demolished and the Sergei Kirov park was erected instead.

Nowadays, a beautiful park has been built on the territory where the quarter was once located.

In June, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created in a newly built park in Baku.

All conditions have been created for recreation and leisure for Baku residents.

Landscaping work has been carried out in the park. A pedestrian bridge, walking paths, sports and children's entertainment facilities as well as a beautiful fountain have been built on the territory of the park.

More than 50,000 different types of trees, bushes, and flowers have been planted there.

Whether you are an experienced outdoor enthusiast or a new one, take a look at Chambarakand park.