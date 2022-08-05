Azerbaijan makes new feature film about first Karabakh war

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

A feature film Scream-2 has been shot in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Speaking with journalists, Culture Minister Anar Karimov said that the new film is first to be screened at festivals in order to gain recognition. Furthermore, the film will be shown to the general public.

The film Scream (1993) was shot by Jeyhun Mirzoyev and was based on the script of People's Artist Vagif Mustafayev

The feature film was shot at the height of the First Karabakh War, during the Armenian occupation.

The plot of Scream (1993) speaks about the fate of the Azerbaijani military, Ismayil, during the First Karabakh War.

The movie script was based on real stories told by refugees, prisoners of war, and soldiers, who fought against Armenian occupants.

The prototype of the protagonist was one of the first volunteers of the Shikh combat battalion, company commander Mehman Huseynov, who fought heroically and was captured in 1992 near Karkijahan village in Khankandi.

The film Scream-2 was filmed by order of the Culture Ministry and AzerbaijanFilm Studio.

Filming for more than two months took place in Khojavend's Hadrut village, Khizi District as well as in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula.

The film tells about the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands and Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War.