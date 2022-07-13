Azerbaijan registers no cases of monkeypox

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

No cases of monkeypox infection have been registered in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing day.az.

The Health Ministry underlined that currently, the epidemiological situation is stable in the country.

"Diagnostic tests have not been carried out and no case of infection has been revealed," the ministry stated.

Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic disease (i.e., a disease transmitted to humans from animals). The virus can enter the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, or through the eyes, nose, and mouth. From person to person, the disease can be transmitted through prolonged close contact. The main symptom of the disease is an unusual purulent rash that appears on the face and shortly covers the entire body.

Azerbaijan has become one of the first countries to apply to the World Health Organization to obtain tests for the detection of the monkeypox virus. Tests have already been officially transferred to Azerbaijan by the country office of the WHO. For now, there are no plans to conduct vaccination against monkeypox in Azerbaijan.