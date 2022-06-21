WHO rep: Azerbaijan to get test to diagnose monkeypox

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Baku Hande Harmanci has said that Azerbaijan will get thousands of tests to diagnose monkeypox disease, Azernews reports.

According to Harmanci, the Azerbaijani government has appealed to the World Health Organization to get tests to diagnose the disease.

"There are several different types of the disease. We are investigating which of them is most likely to occur. We are cooperating with the Ministry of Health and Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB). Tests will be brought soon. Thousands of tests will be brought to Azerbaijan to diagnose monkeypox. There is no significant threat in the country,” Harmanci stressed.

She underlined that monkeypox was formerly only seen in Africa, but it is currently spreading throughout Europe. It is difficult to pass from person to person because it is infected in different ways. People should not worry, but they must keep the disease under control.

“Vaccination of the entire population against the disease is not a topic of discussion. Research is underway. There may be vaccinations for people at high risk. There is no need for everyone to be vaccinated," Harmanci stressed.

The number of coronavirus infections is decreasing globally and the daily infection rates are also low in Azerbaijan, she added.

People should not be comforted, though, and should continue to constantly watch the epidemiological situation.

“Last year, the statistics fell in the summer and then rose again in the fall. That is why we must pay close attention to it,” Harmanci advised.

She noted that the WHO is closely following the new variants and strains of COVID-19.

"Currently, different variants of the omicron strain are emerging. All are under observation. While keeping our spirits high, we must also know that the pandemic is not over. It is unknown what the epidemiological situation with coronavirus will be in the fall. Therefore, we need to continue all the protective measures we have learned, such as hand washing and respiratory hygiene. In addition, it is important that unvaccinated citizens over the age of 50 are vaccinated. We currently recommend a booster dose of COVID-19. Time will tell the application of the fourth and fifth doses. COVID and influenza vaccines are likely to be made together each year. But these are still under consideration,” the WHO representative emphasized.