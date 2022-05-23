Azerbaijan registers no cases of monkeypox

By Azernews





No cases of monkeypox have been detected in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports per the Azerbaijani Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, the country carries out strict epidemic control measures in accordance with WHO recommendations.

"The World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend limiting international travel at present time," the statement said.

To recap, WHO held an emergency meeting on May 20 to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, a viral infection more common in western and central Africa, after over 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe.

In what Germany described as the largest outbreak in Europe ever, cases have been reported in at least nine countries - Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom - as well as the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic disease (i.e., a disease transmitted to humans from animals). The virus can enter the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, or through the eyes, nose, and mouth. From person to person, the disease can be transmitted through prolonged close contact.

The main symptom of the disease is an unusual purulent rash that appears on the face and shortly covers the entire body.