Country registers 1 new COVID-19 case, 5 recoveries

By Azernews

Azerbaijan registered 1 new COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on May 21.

Some 5 patients have recovered and no patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 792,708 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 782,950 patients have recovered, and 9,710 people have died. Currently, 48 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 2,587 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,869,996 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,704,523 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 3,273 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.