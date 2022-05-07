Most of deceased from COVID-19 in Azerbaijan suffered from cardiovascular disease - Health Ministry

By Trend

The vast majority of citizens in Azerbaijan, who died from coronavirus COVID-19, suffered from chronic cardiovascular diseases, Head of Department of Health Policy and Planning of Public Health and Reforms Center of Azerbaijani Ministry of Health Nabil Seyidov told Trend.

According to him, quarantine had a negative impact on the health of citizens, especially the elderly and those suffering from chronic diseases, since the movement of people was limited for some time.

"The psychological consequences of pandemic, inaction, and stress have led to an increase in the number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases. The Ministry of Health has paid special attention to promoting a healthy lifestyle among our citizens from the beginning of the pandemic.

"Pandemic has seriously affected the increase in the number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases, not only in our country. Mitigation of quarantine rules, the return of people to an active life will lead to a decrease in the incidence of heart and vascular diseases," Seyidov said.