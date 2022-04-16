Azerbaijan tightening punitive measures for drug trafficking-related actions

By Trend

Proposals have been made to intensify the fight against drug trafficking and introduce more severe punitive measures in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the amendments to the Criminal Code.

The amendments were submitted for discussion in the first reading at the parliamentary session.

The adoption of the bill on the above amendments was proposed as one of the directions to strengthen the fight against drug trafficking and drug addiction.

The amendments have reflected proposals to add new articles to the law envisioning more severe punishment for the acquisition, storage, manufacture of drugs or psychotropic substances, their precursors for the purpose of sale, as well as the commission of actions on an especially large scale, provided for in Articles 235, 237 and 240 of the Criminal Code?

Following the discussions, the document was put to the vote and adopted in the second reading.