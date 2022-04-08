Country registers 22 new COVID-19 cases, 48 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 22 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 8.

Some 48 patients have recovered and no patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 792,188 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 782,252 patients have recovered, and 9,703 people have died. Currently, 233 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 3,867 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,735,182 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,532,020 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 8,588 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.