Baku Metro eyes to introduce innovation for passenger safety

By Trend

The Baku Metro CJSC plans to install security barriers on the platforms of the 'purple line' metro stations, the company’s spokesperson Bakhtiyar Mammadov told Trend.

According to Mammadov, the new generation trains have the appropriate infrastructure for safety barriers.

"The installation of security barriers on the ‘red’ and ‘green’ lines wasn’t planned, because the old-generation trains don’t have the suitable infrastructure. They are planned to be installed at the stations of the ‘purple’ line, the construction of which is underway,” he said.

“At the same time, the issue of installing a safety barrier on the platforms of the 28 May station was studied. It has been established that t’s necessary to further strengthen its foundation, that is, a security barrier can also be installed at this station," the spokesperson noted.

“The installation of security barriers on the platforms of the stations of the ‘red’ and ‘green’ lines will take a lot of time and funds,” added Mammadov.