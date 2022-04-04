Azerbaijan continues to employ war-affected citizens

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan continues to take measures to employ war-affected citizens. The Labour and Social Security Ministry has employed over 1,900 war-affected citizens as part of the Employment Marathon.

So far, the marathon employed a total of 1,959 members of martyrs' families and war veterans. Of those citizens, 1,599 are war veterans, and the rest are members of the martyrs' families.

At the same time, 627 employers have signed up for the Employment Marathon, and there are 4,363 available positions.

It should be noted that the Employment Marathon aims to help people affected by the Second Karabakh War find work.

In 2021, the State Employment Agency under the ministry provided jobs for 77,640 unemployed and job seekers.

The ministry takes consistent steps to socially support the martyrs' families, war veterans, and war-affected civilians. In the post-war period after November 2020, those social support measures already covered 33,000 citizens of these categories.

Azerbaijan has allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.