Country registers 197 new COVID-19 cases, 468 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 197 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 12.

Some 468 patients have recovered and 10 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 790,575 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 779,011 patients have recovered, 9,599 people have died. Currently, 1,965 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,528 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,628,447 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 13,246,942 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 22,070 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.