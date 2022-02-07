Country registers 4,680 new COVID-19 cases, 2,134 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 4,680 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on February 7.

Some 2,134 patients have recovered and 27 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 703,334 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 648,512 patients have recovered, 8,898 people have died. Currently, 45,924 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,442 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 6,278,899 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 12,218,614 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 59 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.