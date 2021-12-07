Rainless weather expected tomorrow

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on December 7. It will be foggy in some places. Drizzle is expected in the evening. Moderate southwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +6-9 °C at night, +11-14 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +7-9 °Cat night and +12-14 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 65-75 percent.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions. It will be foggy at night and in the morning. Moderate east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +1-6 °Cat night, +11-16 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0 °C and -5 °C at night and +6-11 °C in the daytime.