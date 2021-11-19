Country registers 2,233 new COVID-19 cases, 2,401 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 2,233 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 19.

Some 2,401 patients have recovered and 28 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 570,322 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 533,175 patients have recovered, 7,579 people have died. Currently, 29,568 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 12,925 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 5,418,169 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 10,234,106 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. In the past 24 hours, some 32,573 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.