Country registers 391 new COVID-19 cases, 835 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 391 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 4.

Some 835 patients have recovered and 11 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 486,378 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 465,446 patients have recovered, 6,584 people have died. Currently, 14,348 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 4,962 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,892,127 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 8,738,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 4,808,374 citizens, and the second one to 3,929,626 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 1,061 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.