Country registers 885 new COVID-19 cases, 2,114 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 885 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 28.

Some 2,114 patients have recovered and 22 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 482,286 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 455,082 patients have recovered, 6,498 people have died. Currently, 20,706 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,525 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,839,863 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 8,417,975 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 4,730,132 citizens, and the second one to 3,687,843 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 67,400 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.