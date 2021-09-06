Country registers 3,310 new COVID-19 cases, 2,972 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 3,310 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 5.

Some 2,972 patients have recovered and 42 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 442,872 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 383,682 patients have recovered, 5,842 people have died. Currently, 53,348 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 15,614 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,551,520 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 7,235,274 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 4,358,794 citizens, and the second one to 2,876,480 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 60,977 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.