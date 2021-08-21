Azerbaijan confirms 3,968 more COVID-19 cases, 1,151 recoveries

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 3,968 new COVID-19 cases, 1,151 patients have recovered, and 21 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 384,886 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 343,407 of them have recovered, and 5,252 people have died. Currently, 36,227 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 17,215 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,285,883 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 54,455 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 20.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 43,046 citizens, and the second one to 11,409 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 6,045,471 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,617,203 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,428,268 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.