Azerbaijan registers 148 new COVID-19 cases, 56 recoveries

Azerbaijan registered 148 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 19.

Some 56 patients have recovered and 2 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 338,586 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 331,350 patients have recovered, 4,994 people have died. Currently, 2,242 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,022 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,920,841 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 4,357,839 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 2,581,000 citizens, and the second one to 1,776,839 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 483 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.