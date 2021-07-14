Certificate of immunity in Azerbaijan to be unlimited for certain group of citizens

By Trend

Certificate of immunity against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan will be recognized as unlimited in terms of expiration for a certain group of the citizens, the Ministry of Health, State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance and Union for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) said in a joint statement, Trend reports on July 14.

According to the statement, the certificate expired on July 2, 2021, and thus, it will be recognized as unlimited (without expiration date) for citizens who were injected with the first dose of a vaccine used in Azerbaijan.

The statement also said that citizens who were injected with the first dose of a vaccine from coronavirus must be injected with the second dose.