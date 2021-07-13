Azerbaijan registers 133 new COVID-19 cases, 71 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 133 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on July 13.

Some 71 patients have recovered and 1 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 337,456 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 330,873 patients have recovered, 4,988 people have died. Currently, 1,595 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,365 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,867,916 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 4,159,298 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 2,494,551 citizens, and the second one to 1,664,747 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 50,784 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.