Rainless weather expected on Saturday

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on July 10. Southeast wind will be followed by northeast wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22-25 °C at night, +29-32 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +23-25 °C at night and +30-32 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be below average at 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 50-60 percent at night, and 35-40 percent in the daytime.

The seawater temperature in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be +24-25 °C, and +25-26 °C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikhov.

Thunderstorms are expected in the northern and western regions. It will be foggy in some regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +20-25°C at night, +30-35 °C in the daytime. In the highlands, the temperature will be +11-16 °C at night and +20-25 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, weak and moderate fluctuation of meteorological factors is expected on the Absheron Peninsula, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.