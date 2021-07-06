SOCAR says blast in Caspian Sea caused by mud volcano eruption

By Aisha Jabbarova

The blast that occurred off the coast of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea on July 4, had been caused by mud volcano eruption, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) reported on July 5.

“A mud volcano where natural combustion took place, has been found 30 km off the coast between Alat settlement and Neftchala city,” SOCAR said in a statement published today.

The company said that the flame coming out of the volcano is fading, while methane and other hot gas emissions have been observed as a result of the eruption.

According to the statement, no industrial facility of SOCAR was damaged during the fire as there was no oil infrastructure in the vicinity. All offshore platforms and industrial facilities of the company continue their activities in the usual mode.

In the meantime, Azerbaijan will install seismic stations in 22 regions that have mud volcanoes.

Work is underway to install such stations in Ismayilli, Dashkasan and Tovuz districts as part of the Seismic Network Expansion in the Caucasus and Central Asia project, a source in the Republican Center of Seismological Service of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) said on July 5.