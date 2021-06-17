Country registers 27 new COVID-19 cases, 162 recoveries

By Azernews





Azerbaijan registered 27 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on June 16.

Some 162 patients have recovered and 1 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 335,291 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 329,038 patients have recovered, 4,959 people have died. Currently,1,294 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,023 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,644,912 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 2,839,322 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,859,485 citizens, and the second one to 979,837 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 22,976 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.