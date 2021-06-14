Country registers 45 new COVID-19 cases, 182 recoveries

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 45 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on June 13.

Some 182 patients have recovered and 0 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 335,171 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 328,580 patients have recovered, 4,953 people have died. Currently,1,638 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,389 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,622,499 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 2,775,319 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,810,857 citizens, and the second one to 964,462 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 32,452 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.