Country registers 68 new COVID-19 cases, 239 recoveries

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 68 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on June 9.

Some 239 patients have recovered and 1 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 334,917 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 327,626 patients have recovered, 4,948 people have died. Currently, 2,343 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,158 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,589,231 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 2,624,876 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,679,448 citizens, and the second one to 945,428 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 38,466 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.