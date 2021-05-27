27.05.2021
Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime due to COVID-19
26 May 2021 [17:33]
TODAY.AZ
By
Trend
Azerbaijan has extended the special quarantine regime due to COVID-19 till 06:00 (GMT +6) on August 1, 2021, Trend reports.
The story will be updated.
