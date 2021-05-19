Country registers 339 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 339 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on May 19.

Some 1,170 patients have recovered and 12 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 331,040 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 317,609 patients have recovered, 4,814 people have died. Currently, 8,617 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,568 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,414,614 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 1,863,292 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,054,414 citizens, and the second one to 808,878 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 28,635 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.