Heydar Aliyev Foundation pays for medical treatment of chairman of Azerbaijani party

By Trend

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation paid for the medical treatment of Chairman of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (the classical wing) Mirmahmud Miralioglu infected with COVID-19, Trend reports referring to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Earlier, Miralioglu’s friends shared information about the poor health of the chairman of the party on social networks. Members of Miralioglu’s family have been also infected with COVID-19.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.