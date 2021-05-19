Country registers 432 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 432 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on May 18.

Some 1,024 patients have recovered and 10 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 330,701 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 316,439 patients have recovered, 4,802 people have died. Currently, 9,460 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,116 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,404,046 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 1,834,657 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,042,781 citizens, and the second one to 791,876 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 35,914 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.