Country registers 509 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 509 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on May 13.

Some 1,427 patients have recovered and 16 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 328,668 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 311,198 patients have recovered, 4,742 people have died. Currently, 12,728 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,733 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,360,900 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 1,748,525 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,019,352 citizens, and the second one to 729,173 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 21,015 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.