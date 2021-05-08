Country registers 649 new COVID-19 cases

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 649 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on May 8.

Some 1,720 patients have recovered and 16 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 326,056 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 304,580 patients have recovered, 4,666 people have died. Currently, 16,810 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,244 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,321,511 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 1,661,772 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 1,001,968 citizens, and the second one to 659,804 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 34,856 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.