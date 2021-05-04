Gloomy weather expected in Baku

By Laman Ismayilova

Gloomy weather is expected in Baku on May 5. Strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +11-13 °C at night, +15-18 °C in the daytime on Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +11-13 °C at night, +16-18 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 757 mm Hg to 763 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in the country's regions. It will be foggy in the morning. West wind will blow in some areas. Hail and snow are expected in the highlands.

The temperature will be +10-15 °C at night and +17-21°C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +3-8 °C at night, +8-13 °C in the daytime.

Strong Khazri wind is expected in the Absheron Peninsula, which is mainly unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.