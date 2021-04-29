Country registers 1,392 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,392 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 29.

Some 2,274 patients have recovered and 29 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 317,913 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 287,298 patients have recovered, 4,490 people have died. Currently, 26,125 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,756 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,229,867 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 1,471,579 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 959,804 citizens, and the second one to 511,775 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 15,465 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.