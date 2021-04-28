Country registers 1,402 new COVID-19 cases

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,402 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 28.

Some 2,238 patients have recovered and 32 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 316,521 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 285,024 patients have recovered, 4,461 people have died. Currently, 27,036 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,194 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,218,111 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 1,456,114 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 953,545 citizens, and the second one to 502,569 citizens.In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 15,871 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.