Country registers 1,809 new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan registered 1,809 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 23.

Some 2,191 patients have recovered and 33 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 309,789 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 274,766 patients have recovered, 4,307 people have died. Currently, 30,716 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,097 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,164,974 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 1,396,391 citizens had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 926,076 citizens, and the second one to 470,315 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 14,424 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.