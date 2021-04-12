TODAY.AZ / Society

Azerbaijan publishes latest data on vaccinated citizens

11 April 2021 [19:17] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Some 23,538 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on Apr.11, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was shot to 18,956 citizens, and the second one to 4,582 citizens per day.

Totally, up until now, 1,177,087 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the vaccine was received by 758,275 people, and the second - by 418,812 people.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.

