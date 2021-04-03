Country registers 2,392 new COVID-19 cases

TODAY.AZ / Society

03 April 2021

Azerbaijan registered 2,392 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on April 3.

Some 1,063 patients have recovered and 31 patients have died in the reported period. 

So far, 268,714 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 240,870 patients have recovered, 3,648 people have died. Currently, 24,196 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 15,585 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2,916,745 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

